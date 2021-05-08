Penticton Vees shutout victory with seven goals against the Trail Smoke Eaters in Saturday nights game

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees triumphed in their second-last game of the pod season, with another shutout in a 7-0 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The first period saw the Vees and Smoke Eaters take their time before Penticton took control inside of the offensive zone, concluding the opening period with Liam Malmquist snapping a shot past a diving Smoke Eater goaltender Logan Terness on his blocker side for his eighth goal of the season with just 1.5 seconds remaining in the period for a 1-0 lead.

The Vees continued that scoring streak early in the second period as Tyler Ho found the back of the net just 15 seconds into action in the middle stanza, firing a shot through traffic past the glove side of Terness for his seventh goal of the season.

Forty-six seconds later, Jacob Quillan took an opportunity to score in his fifth straight game to push the Vees lead to 3-0. Quillan backhanded a loose puck past the blocker side of the Smoke Eaters goalkeeper for his twelfth goal of the season and a three-goal lead at the 1:01 mark.

The Vees pushed their advantage to 4-0 with Stefano Bottini finding the back of the net, snapping a shot through the legs of Terness for his fourth tally of the year at the 17:45 mark of the second period.

Coming hot into the third, Frank Djurasevic earned his third goal of the season to give Penticton a 5-0 lead in a rebound off a Ryan Upson shot from the slot past the blocker side of Terness at the 2:50 mark.

A five-minute major power play resulted in the Vees scoring twice to end the game with Djurasevic collecting his second goal of the game and fourth of the season on a shot from the slot at the 18:24 mark of the third before Tristan Amonte finished the scoring with his fifth goal with just 31 seconds remaining to round out a 7-0 score in favour of the Vees.

Kaeden Lane held strong with 22 saves on 22 shots in his fifth shutout of the season and 14 win of the season while Logan Terness stopped 44 of the 51 shots fired his way in his fifth loss of the season.

The Vees will conclude their regular season with a matchup against the Cranbrook Bucks on Sunday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 4 p.m.