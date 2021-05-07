End-of-season Penticton Vees award go virtual

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees will broadcast their annual awards ceremony virtually this year, taking place Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It will be available for fans to stream live on the Vees Facebook and YouTube pages and Shaw Spotlight, in lieu of the traditional ceremony held on the ice after the last home game of the season.

Vees fans can participate by voting in the Fan Favourite award here, with voting closing at 7 p.m. on May 9.

A total of 13 awards will be handed out:

Unsung Hero (sponsored by Lang Vineyards)

Most Improved Player (sponsored by Sherwood Signs & Graphics)

Best Conditioned Athlete (sponsored by Murray GM)

Robert Skinner Courage Award (sponsored by Canadian Tire)

Most Inspirational (sponsored by Tim Hortons)

Most Sportsmanlike (sponsored by Grizzly Excavating)

Academic Achievement Award (sponsored by Home Hardware)

Vees on Vees Most Popular Player (sponsored by Kirk Chamberlain)

Fan Favourite (sponsored by Elliott Row 4Her 4 Him)

Leading Scorer (sponsored by Game Time Sports)

Best Defenseman (sponsored by Penticton Alumni Hockey Club)

Rookie of the Year (sponsored by BC Hockey Hall of Fame)

Most Valuable Player (sponsored by Making Cents Bookkeeping)

The Vees' final two games of the season are Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Trail Smoke Eaters and Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Cranbrook Bucks. Catch both games on BCHLTV.com or EZ Rock AM 800.