Warriors hang on to edge the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-4

The West Kelowna Warriors made it harder on themselves than they needed, but in the end, they were able to hang on for a 5-4 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Wednesday.

Penalty trouble late in the third allowed the Silverbacks to claw their way back to within a goal, but the Warriors were able to stymie their opposition and snap a four-game losing streak.

It was also just their second win in eight tries.

Trailing 1-0 after one, the Warriors hit the gas in the second, scoring two unanswered goals, and snapped an 0-19 slump with the man advantage to grab a 2-1.

Nick Ardenaz tied it on the power play, a goal set up by Elan Bar Lev Wise's first point of the abbreviated season.

Riley Sharun put the Warriors up for good six minutes later.

After Carter Schmidt and Logan Shaw exchanged goals early in the third, the Warriors broke the game open with goals from Skyler Cameron and Carter Wilkie.

The Warriors appeared to be home and cooled after Wilkie built the lead to three with five-and-a-half minutes left, but a pair of late penalties led to back-to-back power play goals pulled the Silverbacks even with a little more than two minutes left.

But, the Warriors were able to hold on for their seventh win in 18 starts.

They'll conclude the season this weekend with games against the same Silverbacks Saturday and Vernon Sunday.