West Kelowna Warriors fell 2-1 to the Vernon Vipers Monday

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to struggle to score goals heading into the home stretch of the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 season.

The Warriors dropped the fourth in a row Monday, and sixth in seven outings, falling 2-1 to the Vernon Vipers.

Over the last four games, the Warriors have managed just four goals. Over the past seven, they have been shutout twice, and have scored just nine times.

They got off to the start they wanted, scoring the game's first goal for the second time in three starts, but were unable to build on it.

Porter Dawson opened the scoring with his third six minutes in, but it was the Vipers who were able to respond.

Logan Lorenz tied it nearly 14 minutes into the second then, with seconds ticking off the clock in the second, Trey Taylor scored what proved to be the game winner at 19:56.

Needing a goal to tie it, the Warriors were unable to mount much in the way of offence managing just two shots in the third period.

Zach Bennett turned aside 32 shots in suffering the loss.

The Warriors will close out the season this week with games against Salmon Arm Wednesday and Saturday and Vernon Sunday.