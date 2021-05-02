Vees win 6 in a row in a 3-1 victory over Smoke Eaters

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees used a goal and an assist from Devlin O’Brien to help them to a sixth straight win in a 3-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Sunday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees doubled up the Smoke Eaters in shots in the opening period and had plenty of chances to gain the game’s first goal before eventually finding the back of the net with a shot from Devlin O’Brien.

The Vees have not allowed a goal against to the Smoke Eaters on the penalty kill and they continued that hot stretch in the game on Sunday as they were able to keep Trail at bay.

Moments after the big penalty kill, and before the 2nd period came to a close, Ben Wozney helped the Vees to a 2-0 lead going into the final frame.

Kaeden Lane was once again solid in the Vees crease, turning aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced for his 8th win in a row and his 13th victory of the season while Cayden Hamming stopped 33 of the 35 shots thrown his way in his 5th loss of the season.

The Vees (15-1-0-1) will play for their seventh straight win as they face-off against the Cranbrook Bucks (2-12-0-1) on Monday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.