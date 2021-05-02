The Salmon Arm Silverbacks hold on to defeat the West Kelowna Warriors 4-1 Sunday afternoon.

Photo: Tami Quan Photography

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks held on to defeat the West Kelowna Warriors 4-1 Sunday afternoon.

The Silverbacks got off to a solid start with Nathan Morgan scoring his 1st BCHL goal on the power play making it 1-0 after one.

In the second period the Backs came out strong with Mat Borgault scoring off a Warriors turnover in their own zone extending the lead to 2-0.

The Warriors would answer back with Porter Dawson firing a wrist shot that would go off the shoulder of Silverbacks goaltender Owen Say, go up in the air and bounce in.

The Warriors got some scoring chances in the 3rd frame but couldn’t beat Owen Say.

The turning point of the game came at the 8 minute mark. Danny Ciccarello would hit Corey McCann from behind in the Warriors zone but no penalty was called

The Silverbacks would later escape a Warriors late push and score the empty net goal to win 4-1.

The West Kelowna Warriors return to action Monday May 3rd, with a 7:30 p.m. match up with the Vernon Vipers.