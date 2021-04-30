Penticton Vees on a hot streak with four straight wins

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

Thursday night saw another big win for the Penticton Vees with a 7-2 defeat of the Trail Smoke eaters, chalking up their fourth consecutive victory.

Vee Devlin O'Brien got his first ever BC Hockey League goal, then added two more throughout the game for a hat trick, contributing to the strong 4-1 lead the Vees had by the end of the second period.

Three more goals came in the final period from Grayson Arnott, Kalen Szeto and captain Fin Williams.

Goaltender Kaeden Lane blocked 28 of the 30 shots fired his way by the Smoke Eaters, giving him his 11th win of the season.

SHOTS ON GOAL: 44-30 Vees

VEES PP: 1/4

VEES PK: 3/3

3 STARS:

Devlin O’Brien (3-0-3) Fin Williams (1-3-4) Tyler Ho (0-2-2)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Tristan Amonte (0-1-1)

The Vees (13-1-0-1) hit the ice again tonight against the Cranbrook Bucks (2-10-0-1) at 7 p.m. Listen live on EZ Rock AM 800 or watch on HockeyTV.com, beginning with a pre-game show at 6:40 p.m. with Trevor Miller, the Voice of the Vees.