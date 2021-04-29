West Kelowna Warriors unveil 50-50 draw to benefit minor hockey

Photo: Contributed

Like most minor sports organizations, West Kelowna Minor Hockey has suffered through the affects of COVID-19.

Minor sports have been plagued with either complete or partial shut downs due to the pandemic and, when they can skate, the rinks are empty, save for a few parents.

To lend a helping hand, the BC Hockey League's West Kelowna Warriors have established a 50-50 lottery which will run for the next 10 days.

“We are excited to launch a 50/50 for the final couple weeks of our season,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“It has been a challenging year for West Kelowna Minor Hockey and we are pleased to offer this platform to support our partner association. We hope one lucky Warriors fan wins big on the final game of the season.”

Tickets range from $5 for a 5 ticket pack, $10 for a 15 ticket pack, $20 for a 40 ticket pack and $50 for 120 tickets.

“It’s been a tough year no question,” said Marnie Douglas, WKMHA president.

“We’ve all missed being at the rink watching kids play, whether in minor hockey or the Warriors. We are so pleased that the Warriors organization is generously supporting minor hockey with a 50/50 and we are always happy to team up with our local junior hockey partners.”

Click here to order your 50-50 tickets.