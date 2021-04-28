Former West Kelowna Warrior Mike Hardman makes pro debut with Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday

Photo: Contributed

Former West Kelowna Warriors Mike Hardman made his NHL debut Tuesday night.

Hardman signed a two-year entry level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks a month ago. He had been practicing with Chicago's taxi squad before finally being inserted into the lineup for Tuesday's game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

He played just over 10 minutes and, while Hardman didn't register a shot or a point in his debut, he did lead the Blackhawks with seven hits.

Tonight @MikeHardman19 suits up for his 1st NHL game with the @NHLBlackhawks . Hardman becomes the 5th Warriors alumni to play in a regular season NHL game. Let's take in his 1st NHL shift.



Congratulations Mike! pic.twitter.com/iQwQkGNybS — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) April 28, 2021

Hardman played one season with the Warriors, registering 39 goals and 33 assists in 58 games during the 2018-2019 season.

Most of the damage was done on the power play, with Hardman scoring 11 times and adding 12 assists on the Warriors power play.

He added two goals in four playoff games.

Hardman joins defenseman Justin Schultz (Washington) and forward Colton Sissons (Nashville) as the only former Warriors presently skating in the NHL.