The BC Hockey League will conclude play at the end of its shortened regular season May 11

The BC Hockey League had hoped transmission of the coronavirus would have slowed enough by next month to allow it to play beyond the conclusion of its shortened 20-game season.

That won't be happening.

The league announced Tuesday the season will end as scheduled May 11. There will be no playoffs beyond that date.

That means the league will not award the Fred Page Cup for a second straight year, and traditional league awards will also not be handed out.

“Since we were shut down in November, our priority was to provide our athletes with an opportunity to showcase themselves to NCAA coaches and NHL scouts.” said league executive director Steven Cocker.

“We are thrilled that we were able to reward our players for all of the hard work they put in during what was a difficult and challenging season. We look forward to returning to a more normal schedule next year and once again crowning a BCHL champion.”

Instead of the traditional playoffs and awards, the league will crown a champion and hand out individual awards in each pod.