Vees nab third win in a row against Smoke Eaters

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees earned their third victory in a row Monday night, with a 5-0 win agains the Trail Smoke Eaters.

It was the fourth shutout for goalie Kaeden Lane this season. The exciting game began with a penalty-filled first period that saw the Vees get ahead by one thanks to a shot from Liam Malmquist, one of three he would bury in the back of the net throughout the game.

Two more goals followed for the Vees in the second period, one during a 5-3 powerplay. The third period clinched the victory with a further two goals, for a decisive final score of 5-0.

SHOTS ON GOAL: 44-20 Vees

VEES PP: 1/4

VEES PK: 4/4

3 STARS:

1) Liam Malmquist (1-2-3)

2) Luc Wilson (2-0-2)

3) Kaeden Lane (20-save shutout)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Grayson Arnott (1-0-1)

The Vees (12-1-0-1) now have a well-deserved two days off then will be facing the Cranbrook Bucks (2-10-0-1) Thursday at 7 p.m. Catch the game on hockeytv.com or EZ Rock AM 800.