Vernon drop nine on West Kelowna in lopsided tilt

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photography

Mentally tired, physically fatigued, not prepared for battle.

Whatever the reason, the Vernon Vipers jumped all over the undermanned West Kelowna Warriors Monday night to the tune of 9-0.

The Warriors, minus their top three centers and one of their starting goaltenders, were playing their fourth game in five day.

It showed on the ice, and on the scoreboard.

Austin Madge, who blanked Salmon Arm in his first BCHL start Sunday night, was torched for four goals in just over 23 minutes Monday.

Things didn't go any better for Johnny Derrick, who allowed the other five in relief.

Jack Glen paced the Vipers with two goals and an assist, while Nicholas Remissong and Griffen Barr added two goals apioece.

Reagan Milburn, Seth Bafaro and Logan Lorenz added a goal each. Ryan Shostak chipped in with three assists.

"We looked like we were tired," said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson following the game.

"We were gassed, not mentally prepared or a combination of both. We got away from the things last night that made us successful."

The Warriors get a much needed rest before returning to the pod Friday to face the same Vipers.