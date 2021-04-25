Austin Madge led the West Kelowna Warriors to their biggest win of the shortened BCHL season

Photo: Tami Quan Austin Madge makes one of 33 saves for his first BCHL shutout.

Austin Madge didn't expect to play during the shortened 20-game 2020-2021 BC Hockey League season.

Speaking on the West Kelowna Warriors post game show Sunday night, the Lake Country native admitted he was just looking for some experience after playing his COVID-season in Ontario.

But, play he did Sunday,spelling off Johnny Derrick, who had played six of the last seven games, and three straight with starter Zach Bennett sidelined with injury.

In his first BCHL start, Madge earned his first career win and first shutout,leading the Warriors past Salmon Arm 3-0.

The win snapped the Warriors two-game losing streak, and five game skid against the Silverbacks.

"I didn't know I was starting until about four hours before game time, until I got to the rink, said Madge.

"I just played my part. The guys played phenomenal in front of me."

Madge was particularly sharp in the third as the Silverbacks pushed to try and overcome a two goal deficit.

Ben Woodhouse in the first with what proved to be the winner, Skyler Cameron in the second and Carter Wilkie into an empty net with 1:22 left scored for the Warriors.

Not only did the Warriors keep Salmon Arm off the scoresheet, they also kept them off the power play.

The Warriors are back in action Monday when they face the Vernon Vipers.