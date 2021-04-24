Penticton Vees beat Trail Cranbrook Bucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees defeated the Cranbrook Bucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, grabbing the win in the final period.

In a season series that has been limited in its first period scoring, Tyler Ho changed that in the opening period with his sixth goal of the season to give the Vees a 1-0 lead. Ho snagged a rebounding puck past the right post of Bucks goaltender Jay Thomson at the 4:12 mark of the first period.

A second goal came soon after, with Jacob Quillan making his way over the blue line as he was knocked down but as he was falling, scooped the puck through the air to the slot where Liam Malmquist knocked it down and snapped a shot through the blocker side of Thomson for his fifth goal of the season at the 9:21 mark of the opening period for a 2-0 lead.

The Bucks charged back in the second period, with the first of two goals in the period from Nik Sombrowski, whose marker at the 4:47 mark of the middle cut the Vees lead to 2-1. Sombrowski walked down the right wing and from the face-off circle sent a shot underneath the glove hand of Vees netminder Kaeden Lane to get the Bucks on the board.

A power play saw the Bucks take just 13 seconds into the man advantage to even the score at the 9:12 of the middle. Sombrowski again took the puck down, with a rebound shot past the blocker side of Lane for his second of the night to tie the game 2-2.

Each team had pockets of pressure through the middle stanza, but didn’t put another goal on the board.

Not many scoring chances were to be reported in the third period with 12 combined shots through the final frame but just 2:26 in, Quillan pushed the Vees ahead once more with his seventh goal of the season.

Ben Wozney had his slot shot stopped by the stick of Thomson before Quillan buried the rebound to send the Vees in front by a 3-2 score early in the final period.

Lane remained to stand tall in the Vees net, turning aside each of the 7 shots he faced in the period and 25 of the 27 thrown his way in the game in his ninth win of the season while Jay Thomson made 21 saves on 24 shots in his third loss of the season.

The Vees return to action on Monday night with their 14 game of the season as they face-off against the Trail Smoke Eaters for the seventh time this season at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.