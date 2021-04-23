The Vernon Vipers got all the offence they needed midway through the third period in a 2-0 win over West Kelowna

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photography

The offence dried up for the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night in Vernon.

It didn't help they spent nearly half the first period on the penalty kill - doing everything they could to keep the puck out of their own end.

The Warriors played well defensively and, with a big assist from goaltender Johnny Derrick, weathered the first period storm.

But, they were unable to muster much of an attack themselves in a 2-0 defeat.

Derrick turned away all 11 shots he faced in the first and 14 more in the second as the Vipers again controlled much of the play.

The Vipers finally broke through when Tyler Carpendale converted a rebound on the Vipers 30th shot with the man advantage midway through the third.

JoJo Tanaka-Campbell iced it into an empty net with nine seconds remaining.

The Warriors, losers of two in a row, will face off with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Sunday evening.