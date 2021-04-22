Penticton Vees lose in shootout with Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees fell 1-0 to the Cranbrook Bucks after a close game Wednesday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Both the first and second periods were full of frustration for both teams, as Vees goalie Kaleb McEachern and Bucks goalie Jay Thomson both kept all challenges out of their nets, leaving the score at 0-0 heading into the third period.

And that final period was no different, with both teams trying their best to hit the back of the net to no success, forcing the game into overtime and eventually a shootout. McEachern turned away 20 shots, and Thomson 22 throughout the game.

The Vees ultimately fell to the Bucks in the shootout, leaving the final score 1-0.

The game's three stars were:

Walker Gelbard (Shootout Winner) Jay Thomson (22-save shutout) Kaleb McEachern (20-save shutout)

The Vees (9-1-1-0) return to the ice Friday night at 7 p.m. to face the Trail Smoke Eaters (5-5-0-0). Catch the game on EZ Rock AM 800 radio or on hockeytv.com.

And recreate some of the fun and excitement of in-person attendance with the Vees' online 50/50 draw. Click that link starting Friday until May 7 to purchase tickets.