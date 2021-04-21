Simon Tassy scored two more goals Wednesday, leading Salmon Arm past the West Kelowna Warriors

Photo: Contributed

Simon Tassy continues to be a one-man Warrior killer.

Tassy scored two more goals Wednesday, and added an assist as the Salmon Arm Silverbacks dropped the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2.

Tassy, who scored the game-tying goal Sunday evening, has five goals and seven points in two games against the Warriors.

It was a shorthanded Warriors team that went down to defeat Wednesday in the Vernon hub. The Warriors were forced to dress eight defencemen and only 10 forwards due to injuries to Carter Schmidt and Marcus Joughin and the suspension to captain Elan Bar Lev Wise.

Joughin was the latest casualty, going down in the win over Vernon.

He's still considered day-to-day.

Rolling mostly three lines, the Warriors ran out of gas as the game wore on.

Following the game, assistant coach Ayrten Nikkel admitted it's tough playing a condensed schedule when you're short staffed, but added there are no excuses, Salmon Arm was the better team.

The one bright spot on the evening was the special teams. The Warriors power play accounted for both goals from Carter Wilkie and Tyler Cristall. They also shut down the Silverbacks on their two opportunities.

Johnny Derrick was again between the pipes, turning away 36 of the 40 shots he faced.

The Warriors are back in action again Friday when they face the Vernon Vipers.