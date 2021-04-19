Zach Brooks scored the shootout winner as the Warriors nipped Vernon 2-1 Monday

Photo: Contributed

Go figure.

In sports, when you match up well against an opponent you just seem, for whatever reason, to have their number. Same goes the other way, not matter what your record, or your opponents record is.

It's worked out that way in the Vernon hub for the Vipers, West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Vipers have won four of five against the Silverbacks, Salmon Arm has won four in a row against the Warriors, and Monday, the Warriors beat the Vipers for the fourth straight time.

And, for the second straight day, a shootout was needed to decide the outcome.

Zach Brooks, acquired from Cowichan Valley in the off season, was the offensive hero, scoring the only goal of the shootout, in round six, to seal the victory.

And, it was a confident Brooks who took to the ice.

"I got this," Brooks told head coach Simon Ferguson with the game on the line.

Ferguson, returning to the bench after sitting out a three-game suspension, sent him out, and seconds later, it was over.

Both goaltenders were the story of the first two period as West Kelowna's Johnny Derrick and James Porter of the Vipers pitched shutouts through 40 minutes.

Reagan Milburn got the Vipers on the board 7:14 into the third, but less than three minutes later, Carter Wilkie buried his team-leading seventh to tie it.

Wilkie had the best chance to end it in overtime, but Porter robbed him on a clear breakaway seconds in sudden death.

The Warriors and Vipers both have 12 points midway through the 20-game schedule, one point in back of the Silverbacks.

West Kelowna return to the ice to face Salmon Arm Wednesday and Vernon again Friday.