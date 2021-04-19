172710
Penticton Vees goalie named BCHL player of the week

Vees goalie tops league

The Penticton Vees' goaltender has been named the BC Hockey League's player of the week.

Kaeden Lane, 19, started in four of the Vees' five games last week and posted a 3-1-0 record in those games, including two shutouts. He managed a .966 per save percentage, and a goals-against average of 0.76.

It all started with his second shutout of the season Monday, in a 4-0 win over the Cranbrook Bucks. Then, following a disappointing loss against the Trail Smoke Eaters Wednesday, he was back in the crease Thursday making up for it with a 3-0 shutout agains the Smoke Eaters again.

Lane concluded the week Sunday by stopping 19 of 20 shots in a 5-1 victory against Cranbrook.

Through the season so far, Lane has a 7-1-0 record. He also leads the BCHL in all major categories among goalies with a minimum of three starts, including save percentage (.944), goals-against average (1.25) and shutouts (3).

