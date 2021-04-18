Salmon Arm needed five rounds in a shootout to edge the West Kelowna Warriors 6-5 Sunday

Photo: Tami Quan Marcus Joughin scored his first of two in a losing cause Sunday

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks continue to find different ways to get the better of the West Kelowna Warriors.

Sunday night, it was a late goal in regulation time, then a five round shootout, as the Silverbacks recorded a 6-5 victory - their fourth straight over the Warriors.

Marcus Joughin snapped a 4-4 tie with 98 seconds left in regulation time, just as a Salmon Arm penalty had expired.

Moments later, with Owen Say on the bench for an extra attacker, Zach Brooks had a chance to seal it, but rang his shot off the post.

Hunter Sansbury grabbed the loose puck and hit Simon Tassy with a stretch pass in the neutral zone. Tassy beat Zach Bennett with his third of the night with 40 seconds left in regulation time to send the game into overtime.

The three-on-three overtime settled nothing, meaning a shootout would decide the outcome.

It went to a fifth round before Sansbury ended it with the only goal of the shootout.

As was the case in Friday's win over Vernon, the Warriors jumped on the opposition quickly.

Joughin scored his first of two on the night four minutes in with the Warriors first shorthanded effort of the season.

Brooks doubled the lead three minutes later with a blast that beat Say.

The Silverbacks battled back to tie it with goals less than a minute apart.

Sullivan Mack put the Silverbacks up a goal before Tyson Jugnauth, a day after his 17th birthday, tied it converting a rare four-on-one.

Tyler Cristall and Joughin both put the Warriors up a goal in the third, but on both occasions, Tassy found the equalizer.

The Warriors conclude another busy weekend Monday night when they face off with the Vernon Vipers.