Penticton Vees shutout Trail Smoke Eaters 3-0 Saturday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees tallied up their third shutout of the season, with a two-goal performance from Luc Wilson and 27-saves from goaltender Kaeden Lane. The team came through in a 3-0 defeat of the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Fin Williams took a shot off the face-off from the right point as Wilson redirected the shot on goal in the first period. Smoke Eaters goalkeeper Logan Terness managed to make a right pad save before the rebound, but Wilson buried it on the blocker side for his eighth goal of the season at the 10:04 mark of the opening period to give the Vees a 1-0 lead.

The Smoke Eaters opened the middle period with the most of the chances, outshooting the Vees by a 9-4 margin at one point.The Vees switched up the playing field and started to turn on the pressure, finishing the period with an 8-1 shot advantage, drawing the lone goal in the second period to jump ahead by a 2-0 score.

With just seven seconds remaining in the second, Josh Niedermayer chipped a pass across to the right side where Liam Malmquist took a shot that was stopped by the glove of Terness, but the rebound spilled back to the Vees forward and he backhanded a shot past the Smoke Eaters netminder.

Wilson added to the Vees advantage in the third period, taking a pass on the right wing as he blazed into the right face-off circle and snapped a shot over the glove side shoulder of Terness for his second goal of the night at the 13:51 mark to give a 3-0 Vees lead.

Lane came through in the last minute of the game, with one final big stop as he slid from his right to left and robbed Quinn Disher on a 6-on-4 advantage for Trail to keep the shutout alive.

Lane stopped each of the 27 shots thrown at him for his third shutout of the season and his sixth win of the campaign while Terness stopped 28 of the 31 shots thrown his way in his second loss of the season.

The Vees are back in the middle of a back-to-back matchup as they face-off against the Cranbrook Bucks on Sunday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 4 p.m.