Penticton Vees come back strong with a 7-1 win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Thursday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees didn’t stay down for long after a loss on Tuesday, coming back with a big win on Thursday night.

Ryan Upson and Tom Richter were the key players to bring the Vees to a 7-1 defeat of the Cranbrook Bucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees and Bucks found themselves in familiar territory after the opening 20 minutes of action as both teams were held off the scoresheet which marks the fourth straight opening period in their season series where no one has gotten in a goal.

The shortage of scoring chances and scoring in general came to an end in the second period as the Vees scored a total of five goals in the span of five minutes.

The Cranbrook Bucks were the first to get on the scoreboard however, with Leibl snapping a shot past the glove side of McEachern at the 2:20 mark of the middle frame.

The onslaught of Vees goals began at the 4:25 mark of the period, with Ryan Upson putting one past the blocker side of Thomson with his second goal of the season to tie the score at 1-1.

Ben Wozney followed with a goal at the 5:33 mark of the second. Wozney saw the puck come back to him at the midpoint as he fired a seeing-eye shot through traffic past the blocker side of Thomson for his second goal of the season.

Richter was able to extend the Vees advantage to a 3-1 margin at the 6:37 mark of the middle stanza with his second goal of the season, going off his backhand to beat Thomson on the glove side.

A power play goal from Luc Wilson collected his team-leading seventh goal of the season at the 8:06 mark, with Jacob Quillan spotted Wilson in the slot with a pass as he snapped a shot past the blocker side of Thomson to give the vees a three goal lead.

The second goal of the game from Upson pushed the Vees ahead by a 5-1 margin and capped off the stretch of five goals in a span of 4:23 on a two-on-one, pushing it past the blocker side of Thomson heading into the third period.

Bottini earned his second goal of the season on the glove side of Thomson at the 16:29 mark, taking a puck that bounced off the left post to give Penticton a 6-1 lead.

Upson capped off his four-point night with his first career BC Hockey League hat-trick at the 18:08 of the final frame, with a goal past the glove side of Thomson for his fourth of the season to give Penticton a late 7-1 lead.

Kaleb McEachern, for his second straight start, turned aside 20 of the 21 shots thrown his way in his second win of the season while Jay Thomson stopped 31 of the 38 shots he faced in the game in his second loss of the season.

The Vees will be back to get some revenge on the Trail Smoke Eaters after falling in the teams’ last head-to-head matchup in their fifth game of the season series on Saturday night with the puck drop set for 6 p.m.