Make it three straight for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks over the West Kelowna Warriors

Photo: Tami Quan Carter Wilkie's late third period goal wasn't enough for the Warriors Thursday.

The West Kelowna Warriors would probably prefer not to see the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, the future is Sunday.

The Silverbacks snapped a 3-3 tie with goals two-and-a-half minutes apart midway through the third, then held on for a 6-4 victory Thursday afternoon at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

It was their third straight win over the Warriors inside the Vernon pod.

Riley Sharun and Tyler Cristall on the power play, Cameron Hicklin and Carter Wilkie even strength, scored the goals for the Warriors.

West Kelowna trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes before mounting a spirited comeback in the second.

After Hicklin banged home his fifth, Cristall wired in a shot with 65 seconds left in the period to draw the Warriors even.

In between, Johnny Derrick made at least a half dozen key saves to keep the Warriors close.

Phillipe Jacques on a breakaway following a turnover and Noah Serdachny with his second, shorthanded, restored the two goal lead.

Wilkie brought the Warriors to within a goal with two minutes left, but an empty netter with Derrick on the bench for an extra attacker sealed the victory for the Silverbacks.

The Warriors will face Vernon Friday night before against taking on Salmon Arm Sunday.