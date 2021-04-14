West Kelowna Warriors handed 12 games in suspensions for post-game fight

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League has thrown the book at West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise for his involvement in a post-game fight Monday against the Vernon Vipers.

The former Viper was slapped with a nine-game suspension for his role in the fight with Vernon's Kjell Kjemhus.

Bar Lev Wise was assessed penalties for instigating the fight, being the aggressor, as well as a fighting major and game misconduct.

He was given five games for instigating a fight after a period had ended, two for fighting after a period had ended, and one game each for instigating and being the aggressor.

The fight occurred following the Warriors 5-1 victory.

The Warriors believe the suspension should be just six games because of overlap, but are unable to appeal the decision.

They do not dispute his role in the altercation.

Following the game, teammate Carter Wilkie said on the post-game broadcast Bar Lev Wise was sticking up for teammates he felt had been targeted late in the game by Kjemhus.

Bar Lev Wise won't be eligible to return to the lineup until May 2.

Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson was assessed a three-game suspension for having a player receive an instigator penalty at the end of a period while Kjemhus has been suspended two games for fighting at the end of a period.

Ferguson will be able to return to the bench when the Warriors face Vernon Monday, while Kjemhus will be back on the ice Saturday.

The Warriors return to action Thursday afternoon when they take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to begin another stretch of four games in five days.