Penticton Vees shutout Cranbrook Bucks 4-0 Monday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees picked up their sixth-straight win with a pair of goals from Jacob Quillan and a 16-save shutout from Kaeden Lane to beat the Cranbrook Bucks by a 4-0 score on Monday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

A slow starting opening period, with both the Vees and Bucks not being able to find the back of the net, with just 10 total shots between the two teams.

The middle period continued to lag for goals as each team couldn’t push pressure pressure to the front of the goal.

Penticton would be first to score a net at the 15:25 mark of the second, with Quillan earning his first goal of the season, snagging a rebound that was pushed underneath the left pad for a 1-0 lead heading into the third period.

The Vees added to their advantage in the third frame with Tyler Ho collecting his third goal of the campaign after taking advantage of a turnover in front of the Cranbrook net. Ho found the loose puck in the slot and snapped a shot past the glove side of Airey 4:30 into the final period to push the Vees ahead by two.

Luc Wilson took the puck down at the 13:53 mark and through the body of Airey for his team-leading sixth goal of the season to add to the Vees lead.

Quillan concluded the scoring for the game, getting one in with just 1:28 remaining in the third period, placing the puck over the goal line for his fifth of the season and finishing the scoring at 4-0 for Penticton.

Lane turned aside each of the 16 shots he faced in the Vees net on a night of low volume at the Penticton goal for his second shutout of the season and fifth win of the campaign while Nathan Airey stopped 22 of the 25 shots thrown in his way in his fourth loss of the season.

The Vees aim to push their season-opening win streak to seven games as they host the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.