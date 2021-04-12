West Kelowna bounce back from disappointing loss in convincing win over Vernon

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors feel they were jilted out of at least a single point Sunday afternoon.

They made sure no one would deny them a win Monday.

Carter Wilkie broke open a tight game with goals 63 seconds apart midway through the second, leading the Warriors to a convincing 5-1 victory over the Vernon Vipers.

Wilkie added an assist for a three-point afternoon. The 19-year-old leads all Vernon pod players with five goals in six contests, and shares the overall points lead linemate Marcus Joughin and Noah Serdachny of Salmon Arm.

All three have nine points.

Rookie Cameron Hicklin also scored twice while Zach Brooks also scored for the Warriors.

Joughin and newcomer Porter Dawson both chipped in with a pair of assists.

Luke Pakulak spoiled Johnny Derrick's shutout bid with an unassisted marker with less than four minutes left.

Each goaltender faced 23 shots on the afternoon.

The game was the Warriors fourth in five days while the Vipers were playing their fourth in six.

The three teams in the Vernon pod will again face a busy four in five or four in six weekend coming up.

Vernon kicks things off against Salmon Arm Wednesday before the Warriors battle same Silverbacks Thursday.

