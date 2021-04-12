Penticton Vees bear Trail Smoke Eaters 6-1 on Sunday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees earned their fifth straight victory on Sunday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre with a 6-1 triumph over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Getting an early jump in the game, the Vees scored four times in the opening 20 minutes of play beginning with a marker from their captain, Fin Williams, just over five minutes into the game.

Williams got the puck in past the Smoke Eaters goaltender Cayden Hamming on the blocker side, earning his second goal of the season at the 5:01 mark of the opening period to give Penticton a 1-0 lead.

Just 16 seconds after that, Tom Richter finished with his first goal as a Vee, shooting it past a defender on the right wing as he slid a pass on his backhand to the blocker side, sending it over the shoulder of Hamming.

Ryan McGuire increased the Vees lead to three goals at the 10:26 mark of the opening period, after taking a pass in the right face-off circle and sending a shot off of a Smoke Eaters defender and past the glove side of Hamming for his second goal of the season.

Then Jacob Quillan scored in his second straight game to push the Vees lead to 4-0, snapping a shot past the glove side of Hamming for his third goal of the season and a four-goal Vees lead heading into the middle period.

Both goalies held their own in the second period, with no shots coming by on net.

McGuire increased the Vees lead to five goals at the 4:16 mark of the third period with his first two-goal game of his career.

Luc Wilson capped off the Vees scoring at the 11:22 mark of the third period on a 5-on-3 power play advantage. Wilson patrolled his way to the blue line where he let a shot go through traffic that beat Hamming on the glove side for his fifth goal of the season and extended the Vees lead to 6-0 over halfway through the third period.

Cam Moger ended the shutout bid for McEachern with a shot over the blocker shoulder of the Vees goaltender at the 17:44 mark while shorthanded to make the game at 6-1 final score.

Kaleb McEachern turned aside 20 of the 21 shots he faced in his first win as a Vee and in the BCHL while Cayden Hamming stopped 34 of the 40 shots thrown his way in his third loss of the season.

The Vees (5-0-0-0) look to extend their winning streak to six games as they face-off against the Cranbrook Bucks (1-4-0-0-) on Monday night. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.