A controversial non-call stood up as the winner as Salmon Arm edged the Warriors 5-3 Sunday

Photo: Tami Quan Tyler Cristall

The West Kelowna Warriors didn't get many breaks Sunday afternoon - both from the officials and the iron.

Ben Woodhouse found the crossbar on three different occasions, as the Warriors hit the iron four or five times during a 5-3 loss to the suddenly red hot Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the Vernon pod.

But, it was a non-call in a tight game early in the third period the really piqued their ire.

Seconds into the period, trailing 3-2, the Warriors claim Cameron Recchi was blatantly offside during a Silverbacks entry into the offensive zone.

The play was not whistled down, and seconds later, the Silvbverbacks doubled the lead.

If was a deficit the Warriors were unable to erase.

"If it wasn't for a couple of plays that went against us, it would have been a different game," said head coach Simon Ferguson on the post game broadcast.

"We generated a lot of chances...sometimes the hockey Gods aren't with you."

Zach Brooks opened the scoring with his first as a Warrior since being obtained in an off season deal with Cowichan Vally.

The goal came against the run of the play as the Silverbacks dominated the Warriors through much of the period.

Salmon Arm finally tied it when Sullivan Mack beat Zach Bennett with less than 18 seconds left in the opening period.

After Simon Tassy gave the Silverbacks a 2-01 lead in a second period power play, Woodhouse returned the favour two minutes later.

But, just 30 seconds later, the Silverbacks took the lead, then extended it on that controversial play early in the third.

Tyler Cristall brought the Warriors to within a goal during a five-minute power play late in the third, but they were unable to get the equalizer.

Tassy iced it into the empty net in the dying moments.

The Warriors, 2-2-1-0, face the Vernon Vipers at 1 p.m. Monday.