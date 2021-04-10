Penticton Vees take out Cranbrook 5-3 Friday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticon Vees extended their winning streak to four to open up the season, besting the Cranbrook Bucks 5-3 at home Friday night.

All of the Vees five goals came from different players, with Liam Malmquist notching his first goal of the season with about five minutes left in the first period.

The Vees' Crae Dawson doubled their goals near the start of the second period, but after a couple quick goals from the Bucks, the game was all tied up.

Just 18 seconds after the Bucks' tying goal, the Vees' Ryan McGuire put Penticton ahead once more, at the 8:22 mark of the second period, but five minutes later, the Bucks tied it up at three apiece.

Tristan Amonte would cap off the wild second period with the Vees' fourth goal, and eventual game-winner, collecting a rebound for his second goal of the season.

Luc Wilson grabbed the insurance goal in the third period, as the Vees allowed just two shots in the entire last 20 minutes of play.

Penticton had 43 shots on goal compared to Cranbrook's 18.

Now 4-0 in the season, the Vees will be back in action against the Trail Smoke Eaters Sunday afternoon.