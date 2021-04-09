Former Penticton Vees goaltender takes home Mike Richter Award

Photo: Jack Murray

A former Penticton Vee and current University of Minnesota netminder has won the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey’s top goaltender.

Jack LaFontaine had a strong season in between the pipes for the Golden Gophers and earned a reputation as one of the best goaltenders to man the crease in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) this season.

He took the University of Minnesota to 22 wins in his 29 appearances. The Mississauga, Ontario native has compiled a 1.79 goals against average and a .934 save percentage in those games with five shutouts in his senior season with the Golden Gophers, wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey as well.

Earning numerous accolades throughout his senior season of college hockey, including being named for the Hobey Baker Award, he also became the Senior CLASS First Team honouree.

The Golden Gophers also earned a Big Ten Championship with LaFontaine, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as well as making the All-Tournament team. Another slew of awards were added to the mantle of LaFontaine in the way of being named the Big Ten’s Best Goaltender as well as a First Team All-Star.

The Carolina Hurricanes draft pick was also named to the All-American First Team West, joining forwards Cole Caufield (University of Wisconsin), Shane Pinto (University of North Dakota), Sampo Ranta (University of Minnesota), Cam York (University of Michigan) and Ronnie Attard (Western Michigan University).

During his time with the Vees in 2019/2019, LaFontaine won 30 games with a 2.19 GAA and a .923 save percentage with three shutouts as well in 45 games played.