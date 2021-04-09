Warriors hand Vipers their first loss in the Vernon pod

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photography Marcus Joughin had three points in the Warriors win over Vernon Friday.

It seems when it rains, it pours - which is a positive thing for Marcus Joughin and the West Kelowna Warriors.

Held without a goal during the fall Okanagan Cup, and through the first two games of the abbreviated 2020-2021 season, the heavily recruited Tecumseh, ON. native finally broke through during Thursday's loss to Salmon Arm.

As fat would have it, Joughin didn't have to wait long for his second.

Joughin scored a late first period goal, then assisted on two others leading the Warriors past the previously unbeaten Vernon Vipers 4-2 during Friday's matinee tilt.

Tyler Carpendale opened the scoring for the Vipers with his first of two on the afternoon, but Joughin got that one back with a wrist shot from the high slot with just 65 seconds left in the first.

Tyler Cristall banged home a rebound off Joughin's initial shot to give the Warriors their first lead of the afternoon.

After Carpendale tied it, Tyson Jugnauth wired home a wrist shot from between the face off dots on a power play to put the Warriors up for good.

Carter Wilkie scored an insurance marker early in the third to seal the win.

Zach Bennett improved his pad record to 2-0-1-0, turning aside 32 shots.

The Warriors will face Salmon Arm Sunday at 4, before facing the Vipers again Monday at 1 p.m.