Penticton Vees shutout Trail Smoke Eaters in a 6-0 win

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees are keeping their winning streak in their pod season so far, taking 6-0 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Thursday night.

Grayson Arnott was the latest Vee to earn his first BC Hockey League goal at the 6:29 mark of the opening period, scoring the first of the game. Arnott took a pass from Luc Wilson and slid a shot through the legs of Smoke Eaters netminder Cayden Hamming.

Penticton continued to send the puck down in their favour, gaining a 2-0 lead at the 13:48 mark courtesy of Wilson with a shot from the right face-off circle past the blocker side of Hamming for a 2-0 advantage.

Coming into the second period, the Vees didn’t let up their scoring on the Smoke Eaters net, sending a total of 22 pucks. Trail goalkeeper Cayden Hamming was strong in net, making many huge saves.

The Vees broke through and were able to find their third goal of the hockey game at the 2:24 mark of the middle period with veteran forward Tyler Ho sliding one in past the glove side of Hamming to give the Vees a 3-0 lead.

Wilson nabbed his second goal of the game just 42 seconds into the final period to extend the Vees advantage to four goals.

Two goals were seen back to back, with the Vees captain collecting his first with the ‘C’ on his chest at the 10:26 mark of the third period, taking a pass from Quillan and getting it in the left-wing corner. Frank Djurasevic got in his second goal of the season, just 27 seconds later at the 10:53 mark to extend the lead to 6-0.

Thanks to a three-point performance from Luc Wilson and a 20-saves from goalkeeper Kaeden Lane, the Vees took home another win and a shutout. Hamming kept his team in the game, making 44 saves on 50 shots in the losing cause, his second defeat of the season.

The Vees (3-0-0-0) are back at it with another matchup against the Cranbrook Bucks (1-2-0-0) for the second time on the season on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

