West Kelowna Warriors begin busy stretch inside the Vernon hub

Photo: Tami Quan Warrior rookie Cam Hicklin looks to add to his team-leading goal total.

It'll be a busy six days for the teams inside the Vernon hub.

The Vipers, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and West Kelowna Warriors will all cram four games into the next six days.

The Warriors and Silverbacks both play four games over a five day span while the Vipers will play four over the next six.

The Warriors gauntlet begins Thursday afternoon when they face off with the Silverbacks (1 p.m.). West Kelowna play Vernon Friday (1 p.m.), Salmon Arm again Sunday (4 p.m.) and Vernon Monday (1 p.m.).

West Kelowna will enter the weekend with a 1-1 record. The Vipers 3-0 while the Silverbacks sit at 0-2-1-0 after a 6-5 overtime defeat at the hands of the Vipers Wednesday afternoon, a game in which they erased a 5-1 third period deficit to force overtime.

The Warriors will look to eliminate some crucial mistakes which cost them in a loss to Vernon last Sunday. Those included costly turnovers, leading directly to a pair of shorthanded goals in the two goal defeat.