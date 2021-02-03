Former Penticton Vees players on watch list for the Mike Richter Award,

Photo: Contributed

A bright light is shining on Penticton Vee’s players once again, with an award consideration for college hockey’s top goaltender.

Three former Vees goaltenders have been named on the watch list for the Mike Richter Award, announced by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) on Tuesday.

Zach Driscoll, Jack LaFontaine, and Adam Scheel will face a committee of voters, made up of a cross-section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media, who will need to move down the watch list approximately 15 names over the next two weeks.

Driscoll landed on the list for the second straight season, earning a nomination for the award a season ago. The Minnesota-born player has put up solid numbers in his senior season at Bemidji State University, posting a 2.35 goals against average and a .927 save percentage while holding a record of 6-4-2 in 12 games with the Beavers this season.

As a part of Vees for one season during 2015/16, he held a 21-4-0 record in 26 games played to go along with a 1.90 GAA and a .933 SV per cent while registering four shutouts in his time in Penticton.

LaFontaine has been one of the best goaltenders to man the crease in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) this season.

From Mississauga, Ontario, LaFontaine joined the University of Minnesota with 13 wins in his 16 appearances. He has compiled a 1.38 GAA and a .948 SV per cent in those 16 contests with three shutouts in his senior season with the Golden Gophers, wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey as well.

His time in Penticton during the 2018/19 campaign put him as a key part of the team, winning 30 games with a 2.19 GAA and a .923 save percentage with three shutouts as well in 45 games played.

Scheel is currently in his junior season with the University of North Dakota, taking over the reins as the number one goaltender for the Fighting Hawks, putting up a 12-3-1 record in 17 games played between the pipes this season. The Ohio-born player has produced a 1.99 GAA and a .921 SV per cent so far in his third season with North Dakota to go along with three shutouts.

In his one season with the Penticton during 2017/18, Scheel made a lasting impression, playing in 45 games with the team and delivering a 29-12-0 record, coupled with a 2.08 GAA and a .927 SV per cent along with three shutouts.

After the names are narrowed down, the judges will ultimately choose the winner, who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four. The three former Vees are part of 6 former BC Hockey League crease keepers to make the watch list.