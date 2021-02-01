Former Penticton Vees players up for top college award

Photo: Contributed

Three former Penticton Vees are in the running for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, college hockey's biggest honour.

Forward Grant Cruikshank (2016-18), goaltender Jack LaFontaine (2018-19) and forward Taylor Ward (2015-18) have been nominated for the award among 50 of the top players from around college hockey.

Fans can vote for their selection in the first round, open until Sunday, March 7.

Cruikshank is in his junior season at Colorado College, wearing the ‘C’ on his jersey for the second straight year as a co-captain.

LaFontaine has been one of the best goaltenders in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) this season, leading the University of Minnesota to 13 wins in his 16 appearances.

Ward has been a standout in his time with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, scoring 33 goals and 67 points in 83 games over his three-year tenure with the Mavericks.

This season, the Kelowna, BC native has 8 goals and 5 assists for 13 points in 16 games while being named an assistant captain with the program. Ward spent three seasons in a Vees jersey, scoring 36 goals and 41 assists for 71 points while suiting up in 162 games and joining Cruikshank in 2017 as a BC Hockey League champion and a trip to the RBC Cup in Cobourg, Ontario.

The top-10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award will be announced on Wednesday, March 17 while the final three candidates, titled the “Hobey Baker Hat Trick”, will be released on Thursday, April 1.

The award winner will be named on Friday, April 9. Head to hobeybaker.com/vote to cast your vote.