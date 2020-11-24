Only U.S.-based BCHL team takes the year off due to border restrictions

Photo: Contributed

When, or if, the BC Hockey League is able to begin its 2020-2021 season, it will do so without its only American-based franchise.

Due to the closure of the Canada-U.S. border, and restrictions put in place by Washington State, the Wenatchee Wild are taking a hiatus for this season.

The Wild have released all players on their current roster to give them the opportunity to find a place to play elsewhere.

Wild GM Bliss Littler calls the decision a sad day for the organization.

“We feel for our players, housing families, fans, season ticket holders, corporate sponsors and the Town Toyota Center. It’s not a good day for any of us. This will hurt for a while for sure, but I know we will get through this and we will be back better than ever for the 2021-2022 season," said Littler.

“I will challenge the hockey operations staff building next year’s team to recruit harder and smarter than ever. We will challenge our front office to upgrade everything we do. We are proud of the show we put on right now, but want make it the most entertaining event in junior hockey.”

The league announced Monday that, due to restrictions around travel put in place by the provincial health officer, the start of the season has been pushed back from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

That date could also change if the current restrictions in place through Dec. 7 are extended.

The BCHL anticipates it will release a new schedule shortly.