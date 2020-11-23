The BC Hockey League has delayed start of its regular season by a week

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League is delaying the start of its 2020-2021 season by at least a week following the latest order from the provincial health officers banning sports teams from travelling between communities.

The ban is in effect until Dec. 7 in an effort to try and curtail the massive spread of COVID-19.

The announcement by the province has prompted the BCHL to push forward the regular season from Dec. 2 to Dec 8.

The remainder of the exhibition season has also been cancelled.

“If the PHO extends their current restrictions beyond Dec. 7, we have the option of moving the start date to after the holidays, but it is our intention to begin play once the current order expires”, said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

“Our objective from the beginning, when we worked out our COVID-19 safety plan with the PHO, was to allow our players to have a season, but we want to make sure it is under the safest conditions possible.”

League executive director Steven Cocker added if there is a further delay in starting up the season, players wishing to go home for the holidays will be required to adhere to all travel guidelines, including a 14-day isolation before rejoining their teams.