Penticton Vee forward makes Swiss national squad

A Penticton Vee forward is one of 34 players the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation has named to compete for a spot on the Under-20 Swiss National Team, who will play at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alta.

Stefano Bottini, 18, played in 10 games throughout the Okanagan Cup where he registered a goal and four assists for five points in the tournament. He played14 international games last season at the Under-18 level wearing the Swiss jersey, including four games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Swiss National Team opens their World Junior Hockey Championship tournament on Christmas Day against Slovakia. Switzerland will also play in two pre-tournament games on Sunday, Dec. 20 against the United States and Tuesday, Dec. 22 against Sweden. 

In the meantime, the BCHL league has pushed its regular season start from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 in accordance with new provincial restrictions. 

If provincial health authorities extend current restrictions beyond Dec. 7, that start day of play may change again.

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Penticton Vees90 pts
2x - Trail Smoke Eaters77 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
4x - Wenatchee Wild65 pts
5x - Vernon Vipers64 pts
6x - West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
7Merritt Centennials32 pts


