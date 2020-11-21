Penticton Vees bring on two new defencemen

Photo: Le Courrier Du Sud

The Penticton Vees Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club has acquired two new defencemen.

Philippe Chapleau, 20, joins the team after spending his past three seasons with his hometown team in Longueuil in the Quebec Junior Hockey League. Chapleau earned 21 goals and 113 assists for 134 points in his 132 games played.

The 5’8”, 165-pound player has held the most assists among any other defender in the QJHL last season, earning himself 47 assists in 44 games played, finishing the season with 55 points while being named to the QJHL First All-Star Team.

Chapleau represented Canada back in 2019 on a national level, playing for Team Canada East in the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge. Chapleau earned a goal and three assists for four points in five tournament games and was named to the WJAC All-Star Team.

On Saturday, the Vees also announced they acquired 18-year-old Owen Forfellow, after he played the last two seasons with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BC Major Midget League.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Forfellow posted 14 goals and 19 assists in 65 career games with the T-Birds, and accumulated 114 penalty minutes in that span.

The Abbotsford native played with the Coquitlam Express for a pair of games last season in the BCHL.

Meanwhile, the Vees have released 17-year-old defenseman Jason Marsella from the roster.

The Vees are coming off their recent win of the Okanagan Cup, after beating the Vernon Vipers last weekend.