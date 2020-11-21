165289
West Kelowna Warriors join Brendan Ritchie in the fight of his life

Warriors fight for sick kid

The BC Hockey League's West Kelowna are joining Brendan Ritchie in his battle with pulmonary hypertension.

Ritchie, 12, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, a disease that severely limits his ability for physical exertion, when he was four.

He befriended then Warrior Rylan Yaremko five years ago, and has been a fixture around the team ever since.

Over the next month, the team will be selling #Hope4Brendan rubber band bracelets, culminating with Brendan Ritchie Day Saturday, Dec. 12.

Proceeds will go to the Ritchie family to distribute to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada.

“We want to honour a true Warrior.” said Warriors president Chris Laurie. 

“December 12th marks the 8th anniversary Brendan has been fighting the battle with pulmonary hypertension. His resilience and determination has been remarkable.” 

Bracelets are $10 each or 3 of them for $20, and can be purchased by visiting or calling the Warriors office at 250-769-7051.

The Warriors ask everyone to show their support on Dec. 12 by wearing the bracelet, posting on social media tagging the Warriors, and using the hashtag "Hope4Brendan.

"We feel like this donation will promote research that will lead to medications to better the lives of those living with pulmonary hypertension, both in Canada and potentially worldwide," said Brendan's mother, Kristine Ritchie.

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Penticton Vees90 pts
2x - Trail Smoke Eaters77 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
4x - Wenatchee Wild65 pts
5x - Vernon Vipers64 pts
6x - West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
7Merritt Centennials32 pts


