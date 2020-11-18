Penticton Vees offering chance for fans to have their faces in the stands, on paper

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees are offering fans a way to fill the stands in the upcoming season, though not in person.

Fans of the BCHL hockey team can upload a photo and purchase a life-sized cutout of themselves to be placed in a seat at the games in the upcoming season, due to begin in December and facing restrictions on how many in-person supporters can attend.

"It's something that I think a lot of teams are doing right now obviously, with the limited amount of fans we can let in the building, it's something we are trying to do to get our season ticket holders in the building as best as we can," said Trevor Miller, Vees public relations manager.

"It's an opportunity for them to see themselves on our online broadcast, and a good opportunity for them to still be involved with the team even if they can't be in the rink with us."

Miller said that of course they would rather have fans in person, but the team is looking forward to not looking at completely empty stands. During the recent Okanagan Cup, which the Vees won, crowd noises and "Go Vees Go" chants were played over the PA, which Miller said the team welcomed.

"[The players] are excited to see other people in the stands, and not just have it be blank seats," Miller said.

"I think adding these fan faces in there will provide that extra bit of normality, as much as you can, if you can have that crowd noises as well as the faces there. You can almost make it feel like there is people in the building."

The deadline to buy a cutout is Nov. 26, and they are $75 apiece or $60 if buying three or more. For more information click here.