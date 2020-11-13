Vernon Vipers will p;lay for the Okanagan Cup after edging the West Kelowna Warriors 2-0 Friday

The Vernon Vipers won when it mattered most Friday night.

After losing all four games in the Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament to the West Kelowna Warriors, the Vipers played a textbook defensive game, beating out the home side 2-0 in the semi-final at Royal LePage Place.

Whether everyone is able to skate in Saturday's final in Penticton will be determined by the league after the two teams combined for 222 minutes in penalties during a pair of skirmishes late in the game.

Everyone on the ice except the goaltenders were assessed misconducts during a fracas behind the Vernon net with four seconds left. Then after the ensuing faceoff, everyone on the ice went at it again as the final buzzer sounded.

Again, all 10 skaters were assessed misconducts, while the Warriors Zach Brooks was handed a blow-to-the-head penalty, two misconducts and a game misconduct.

As for the game itself, a fluky goal midway through the opening period was all the Vipers needed, as they shut the door defensively the rest of the way.

Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson says his team played well all tournament long, but in a one-game winner-take all, the Vipers deserve credit for the way they played.

"They played a very simple game. They threw pucks out of the zone all night. They didn't go for much, and got one lucky, unfortunate bounce in front of our net, and that's the game basically," he said.

"We weren't able to penetrate the middle enough. The shots we did have they cleared away pretty well and their goalie did a pretty good job."

That one bounce came midway through the opening 20.

The Vipers entered the offensive zone on what looked to be a harmless rush. A shot from above the circle hit a Warrior stick and dribbled to goaltender Johnny Derrick.

However, as Derrick was attempting to glove the puck, defenceman Nick Ardenaz tried to sweep it away. It slid right to JoJo Tenaka-Campbell, who deposited the gift into the wide open net.

The Vipers stiffened defensively from there, barely testing Derrick the rest of the way.

The Warriors did have their chances. Ardenaz hit the post moments after the Vipers opened the scoring. He also had a great chance on a rebound, but the puck bounced over his stick.

Jack Finley nearly opened the scoring in the first minute, but Koen MacInnis stopped him point-blank after a terrific feed from John Evans on a two-on-one break.

The two nearly combined again in the second, but Evans pass to Finley on a give-and-go was just out of his reach.

The Warriors could have equalized on the power play, but looked very pedestrian in going 0-5 with the man advantage.

The units seemed lost at times without Matthew Stienburg manning the shooters spot in the faceoff circle.

One last flurry in the final minute was turned away before Cameron MacDonald sealed it into the empty net.

MacInnis turned aside 31 shots to earn the shutout.