West Kelowna Warriors host Vernon in Okanagan Cup semi

Photo: Tami Quan Defenceman Nick Ardenaz

The West Kelowna Warriors hope to continue their dominance of the Vernon Vipers when the teams meet tonight in one semi-final of the Okanagan Cup.

The Warriors won all four meetings between the two teams during the double round robin portion of the exhibition tournament, winning 4.1, 2-1. 4-3 in a shootout and 4-3 in overtime.

They have also won four straight entering tonight's tilt.

However, the Vipers have been busy since the teams last met, adding three players on loan from Western Hockey League teams.

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Koen MacInnes is expected to be between the pipes tonight, while forwards Josh Prokop and Tyler Carpendale will add some offensive punch.

For the Warriors, it was a good news, bad news week.

The team welcomed back forward Tyler Cristall, while also learning leading goal scorer Matthew Stienburg will be on the sidelines indefinitely with a lower body injury suffered in last Saturday's win over Salmon Arm.

Cristall is expected to slot into the top line with Jack Finley and John Evans.

The winner of tonight's game advances to Saturday's championship game against the winner of other semi between Penticton and Salmon Arm.