Cole Schwebius has been loaned to the BCHL Salmon Arm Silverbacks through Dec. 20

Photo: Marissa Baecker

Goaltender Cole Schwebius is the latest in a line of Kelowna Rockets to find a temporary home while awaiting the start of a new Western Hockey League season.

Schwebius has been loaned to the BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks until Dec. 20.

He joins forwards Dallon Wilton and Jake Poole and defenceman Sean Comrie who will skate with Junior A clubs until the Christmas break.

Schwebius played one game last month with the West Kelowna Warriors on an emergency basis - a 4-3 overtime win overtime win over Vernon.

In 21 games with the Rockets last season, Schwebius posted a 7-11 record with a 3.57 goals against average.

Western Hockey League teams are expecting to begin training camps following the Christmas break with a scheduled start of the 2020-2021 regular season Jan. 8.

The league is continuing to work with each government and health authorities on both sides of the border to obtain the necessary approvals to commence play.