BC Hockey Leagues cancels games due to new COVID-19 restrictions

The BC Hockey League has announced the cancellation of a handful of games involving teams in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

The league made the announcement following a directive from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Saturday, which effectively shut down all indoor sporting events within the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Valley health authorities for two weeks.

The order comes as cases of COVID-19 across the province reach their highest levels since the pandemic started eight months ago.

The league says exhibition games involving the Chilliwack Chiefs, Coquitlam Express, Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles have all been cancelled from Nov. 13 through 21.

A game involving Powell River, which is part of the Vancouver Coastal health region scheduled for yesterday was also cancelled.

The league says Powell River was originally exempt from the restrictions and the team and league are hoping for clarification on the ruling.