John Evans had a two-point night in West Kelowna's 3-1 win over Salmon Arm

Photo: Wayne Moore

Zach Bennett turned away 34 shots and John Events chipped in with a pair of points leading the West Kelowna Warriors past visiting Salmon Arm Saturday.

Bennett, the future considerations in a deal that saw Brandon Dent go to Nanaimo last season, kept the Warriors in it, especially during the second period when he was peppered with 16 shots.

No sequence was bigger than midway through the period when he made two incredible saves, beginning with a stop on a Silverbacks five-on-two rush. He denied Salmon Arm seconds later on the rebound.

"He was our backbone tonight. He gave us a chance to win, but we made mistakes we shouldn't be making," said assistant coach Josh Gorges.

"But that's what the goalie is there for, to bail you out when you make those mistakes. He was on the top of his game tonight."

All the offence came in the first half of the game Saturday.

Evans grabbed a loose puck and sped down the ice on a shorthanded breakaway just four minutes in. He deked to the backhand, beating Liam Vanderkooi along the ice for his sixth of the Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament.

Four minutes later, after the Warriors came close twice, the Silverbacks tied it when Mat Bourgault took advantage of a turnover and beat Bennett from the high slot.

The Warriors argued Bennett had been interfered with when a Silverback forward appeared to know a Warriors player into the goaltender...but to no avail.

Carter Wilkie got that one back when he stole the puck, and from in close, beat Vanderkooi with a deke to the forehand.

Matthew Stienburg iced it early in the second with a wicked wrist shot from the right circle on what seemed to be a harmless rush.

Stienburg later hit the post on a shorthanded breakaway before exiting the game with what appeared to be a left ankle injury.

He hobbled to the bench after blocking a shot then, the next time he took the ice, Stienburg appeared to injure the same area when he got tangled up with a Silverback player on a faceoff.

Gorges was not able to provide any further update following the game.

The win Saturday closed out the double round robin portion of the Okanagan Cup.

The Warriors finished second with a 7-4-0-1 record, capping it off with four wins in a row.

Despite the winning streak, Gorges says there are some things the Warriors need to work on.

"Learning how to play smart, not take chances we don't need to take and letting the game come to us.

"I think at times we feel the need to force plays, and that's just a learning curve at this age. I believe if you learn the game will come to you it makes our lives a whole lot easier."

Speaking to the game Saturday, Gorges says they knew Salmon Arm would come out hard in the third period down two goals, the team just needs to learn to stay composed and play smart.

He says they'll work on that in the film room and on the ice this week.

The Warriors will host Vernon Friday night in one of two semi-finals in the Okanagan Cup.

West Kelowna beat the Vipers in all four meetings during the tournament.

The winner will meet the winner of the other semi between Penticton and Salmon Arm.