Penticton Vees bring 6-3 win over the Vernon Vipers in last game of round robin

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees finished their Okanagan Cup round robin schedule with a 6-3 victory over the Vernon Vipers on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), with one player nabbing a hat-trick and four points.

The first goal of the game came from Vernon at 17:40 into the first period, with newcomer Tyler Carpendale, who got one under the blocker of Vees netminder Yaniv Perets to give the Vipers a 1-0 lead.

Only 41 seconds after that, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell doubled the Vipers advantage to 2-0 on a power play.

The Vees were quick to join on the scoreboard, following 20 seconds after to be exact, as Quinn Hutson got a shot past the glove side of Vipers goaltender Kobe Grant to cut Viper’s the lead in half heading into the second period.

The second goal for the Vees game to tie the score at 2-2 at the 12:19 mark, when Hutson swept a shot over the blocker side of Grant from a sharp angle for his eighth Okanagan Cup goal.

Hutson collected his third point of the night towards the tail end of the second period as the Vees gained a lead in the game for the first time at the 17:22 mark. Jacob Quillan got a one-time shot past the glove side of Grant for his third Okanagan Cup goal before heading into the last period.

Hutson completed his hat-trick in the third period, with his third goal of the game at the 12:57 mark, totalling his ninth goal of the tournament. Hutson snagged a backhand shot through the right side of Grant to give the Vees a 4-2 lead.

Viper Tyler Carpendale followed Hutson’s goal, scoring just 33 seconds after his to bring the game to a one-goal difference.

But shortly after, Devlin O’Brien restored the Vees two-goal advantage at the 14:24 mark in the third, just 56 seconds after Carpendale’s goal. O’Brien gathered a loose puck past Grant on the blocker side for his sixth goal of the tournament to give Penticton a 5-3 lead.

O’Brien completed scoring his second goal of the game at the 19:59 mark, just barely beating the final buzzer. Again, finding a loose puck and getting Grant on his blocker side for his seventh goal of the Okanagan Cup, leaving the Vees to finish off the game in a 6-3 win.

Perets stopped 18 of the 21 shots thrown his way in his seventh win of the Okanagan Cup in net, while Kobe Grant turned aside 16 of the 22 shots he faced in his third loss of the tournament.

The Penticton Vees (11-1-0-0), moving forward with just one loss, will host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (3-8-1-0) in a first vs. fourth semi-final, taking place on Friday night with the winner of the game advancing to the Okanagan Cup Final.

Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. at the SOEC with the game available to listen to on a free live audio stream on the Vees Broadcast Network, as well as on pay-per-view at BCHLTV.ca.