West Kelowna Warriors came back to edge Salmon Arm 3-2 Friday

Photo: Tami Quan Photography/file John Evans scored the winner for the West Kelowna Warriors Friday.

Johnny Derrick committed highway robbery late in regulation time to help the West Kelowna Warriors secure a 3-2 victory Friday night in Salmon Arm.

Nursing the one-goal lead with less than four minutes left, the Silverbacks stole the puck behind the Warriors net. Drew Bennett found Daniel Panetta alone in front.

He made a quick move to his backhand, but Derrrick stuck out his left pad to deny the scoring chance.

The Warriors were able to run the clock out to clinch the victory, and home-ice advantage in next Friday's Okanagan Cup semi-finals.

Vernon native Jack Finley made his presence felt in his Warriors debut.

Finley, who is on loan to the Warriors from the WHL's Spokane Chiefs centered a dangerous trio with John Evans and fellow NHL draft choice Matthew Stienburg.

Each member of the line finished with a goal and an assist in a dominant offensive night.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Finley picked up his first in a Warriors uniform, tipping home Evans pass from the right circle on a West Kelowna power play.

Early in the second, again down a goal, it was Stienburg's turn. Pat Lawn intercepted a clearing pass at the right point and found Stienburg alone in the slot.

His quick shot beat Riley Kohonick to even the score.

Evans potted the game-winner with just seconds left in the middle frame.

With the Warriors controlling the puck, Stienburg eventually found Evans along in the left circle. His one-timer off a cross-ice pass beat Kohonick with what stood up as the winner.

Salmon Arm outshot the Warriors 26-25 on the night.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at Royal LePage Place to close out the Okanagan Cup round robin.

In the other game Friday, Lane Kaeden turned aside all 25 shots he faced as Penticton blanked the Vernon Vipers 4-0.

Tyler Ho scored twice for the Vees, including a shorthanded marker. Liam Malmquist and Matteo Costantini added singles.

The two teams meet again Saturday at the SOEC.

The Vees will host the other semi-final next Friday.

Saturday's games will determine who both the Vees and Warriors meet in the semi's. The Vipers currently lead the Vipers by two points in the exhibition tournament standings.