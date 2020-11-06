West Kelowna Warriors raised more than $5,000 for BC Cancer Foundation

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Chris Laurie (l) and Pardeep Khrod.

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club and Total Restoration Services teamed up to raise $5,100 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

The total money raised came from a combination of the Warriors winning their game Saturday, October 24th for their Breast Cancer Awareness Game and the fact they were about to sell enough pink hoodies.

With the ongoing pandemic the Warriors transitioned to a telethon style format for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Game. Exclusive hoodies were made available with all profits being donated to the BC Cancer Foundation in Kelowna.

Total Restoration Services also stepped up, offering to match the funds raised by the Warriors if they could skate away with a victory against the Vernon Vipers. An overtime goal by John Evans gave the Warriors the win and some extra support in surpassing their donation goal of $3,000.

“We are thrilled with the outcome! We set a fundraising goal of $3,000 and with the help of the kind hearts at Total Restoration, we smashed it!” says Warriors president Chris Laurie. “Thank you, once again, to the Warriors fans for stepping up and supporting this initiative.”

“Cancer isn’t slowing down and, thanks to our generous donor community in the Interior, neither is BC Cancer. We want to share our gratitude with the West Kelowna Warriors, Total Restoration Services, and local donors who contributed to this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Game, raising over $5000 for breast cancer research in the Interior,” says Pardeep Khrod, executive director in the Interior, BC Cancer Foundation. “Thanks to your support, we can continue to advance vital research and innovate care for breast cancer patients in our community and beyond.”

The Warriors want to thank everyone who participated in the telethon by purchasing a hoodie or making a straight donation. The Warriors would also like to extend their sincerest thanks to the volunteers who operated the phone lines for the event.