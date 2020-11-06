Vernon native Jack Finley has been loaned to the West Kelowna Warriors from the WHL

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors will have a second player selected in the NHL draft on its roster, albeit for a short time.

The Warriors announced forward Jack Finley, a second round selection by the Tampa Bay Lightning in last month's draft, is on loan to the team from the WHL's Spokane Chiefs.

Finley will be available to the Warriors until Dec. 20.

With the WHL on pause until early in the new year, several players have taken advantage of the opportunity to play with Junior A clubs, with the blessing of the league, and their teams.

Finley, a native of Vernon, had 19 goals and 38 assists in 61 games during the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season.

"It's the combination of size, speed and skill that will be tough for opposing teams to deal with," said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

Meantime, the Warriors also announced their leadership group for the season.

Newly arrived forward Wyllum Deveaux has been named captain, while Warrior veterans Carter Wilkie, Elan Bar Lev Wise, John Evans and Nick Ardenaz will serve as alternates.

"We are very excited to announce these young men as our leadership group for the upcoming season," said Ferguson.

"We expect all five guys to be leaders in our dressing room, and push us to be better every day.

Ferguson says placing the "C" on Deveaux was a "no brainer," saying the 20-year-old has been a major contributor with the team both on, and off the ice since arriving in West Kelowna.

After a week off, the Warriors return to the ice this weekend to conclude the double round robin portion of the Okanagan Cup.

The Warriors will play in Salmon Arm tonight, before hosting the Silverbacks Saturday.

West Kelowna enter the final weekend with a 5-4-0-1 record through 10 games. They're two points up on Vernon and flour clear of Salmon Arm.

They need just one win over the weekend to clinch second place in the four team tournament, and secure home ice advantage in one of two semi-final games slated for next Friday night.

Finley will be in the lineup this weekend, and is expected to skate on the top line with Matthew Stienburg and John Evans.